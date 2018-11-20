Joyner Lucas “Litty Freestyle”: Listen to Rapper Diss Tory Lanez and Trippie Redd
Well that didn't take long. After taking disses from both Tory Lanez and Trippie Redd over the last day, Joyner Lucas has, as promised, delivered a new track aimed at both rappers today (Nov. 20).
On the track, the instrumental for which belongs to Meek Mill's Tory Lanez-assisted "Litty," Lucas flaunts some tight rhyme schemes and witty wordplay as he cuts into the two rappers who suggested he couldn't rhyme with Tory.
"You get splattered and flatted/You and Trippie better have you some backup/Ren & Stimpy looking aggy and staggered/And when I kill 'em they get madder and madder," Joyner spits on the track.
Joyner's response, which is a direct reply to Lanez's "Lucky You" freestyle, arrives just a day after this rapidly unfolding saga first popped up on Monday night. That's when Lanez used a late night Instagram session to dismiss the idea that Joyner could rap on his level. Shortly afterwards, Joyner challenged Lanez to a rap battle. Then, Lanez hopped onto Instagram Live with Trippie, who claimed that Lanez would body him in a rap battle.
After peeping Lanez and Trippie's IG Live session, Joyner reposted the video and a promise for retaliation. "Love waking up to smoke.... don’t go to sleep @torylanez. And @trippieredd I got suttin for yo ass too. Give me a few ," Joyner wrote. The wait is over.
Listen to Joyner Lucas' new Tory Lanez and Trippie Redd diss for yourself just below.
