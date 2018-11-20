Well that didn't take long. After taking disses from both Tory Lanez and Trippie Redd over the last day, Joyner Lucas has, as promised, delivered a new track aimed at both rappers today (Nov. 20).

On the track, the instrumental for which belongs to Meek Mill's Tory Lanez-assisted "Litty," Lucas flaunts some tight rhyme schemes and witty wordplay as he cuts into the two rappers who suggested he couldn't rhyme with Tory.

"You get splattered and flatted/You and Trippie better have you some backup/Ren & Stimpy looking aggy and staggered/And when I kill 'em they get madder and madder," Joyner spits on the track.

Joyner's response, which is a direct reply to Lanez's "Lucky You" freestyle, arrives just a day after this rapidly unfolding saga first popped up on Monday night. That's when Lanez used a late night Instagram session to dismiss the idea that Joyner could rap on his level. Shortly afterwards, Joyner challenged Lanez to a rap battle. Then, Lanez hopped onto Instagram Live with Trippie, who claimed that Lanez would body him in a rap battle.

After peeping Lanez and Trippie's IG Live session, Joyner reposted the video and a promise for retaliation. "Love waking up to smoke.... don’t go to sleep @torylanez. And @trippieredd I got suttin for yo ass too. Give me a few ," Joyner wrote. The wait is over.

Listen to Joyner Lucas' new Tory Lanez and Trippie Redd diss for yourself just below.