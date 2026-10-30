Rocket Williams, Pharrell’s 17-Year-Old Son, Previews Some Beats He’s Been Cooking Up

Pharrell's son Rocket Williams is following in his famous father's footsteps and recently shared a preview of some beats he's been cooking up.

On Thursday (Oct. 29), 17-year-old Rocket shared a series of stories with a few recent beats he's been working on. He tagged Ye and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, in one of the posts, seemingly hinting at some sort of collaboration. North is both a rapper and producer, so there are multiple possibilities.

Rocket has also worked with Lil Wayne's son with Nivea, Lil Novi, in the past, producing Novi and Mag!c's song, "Sam & Colby." Similarly, North recently produced another collab between Novi and Mag!c, "Justswagup."

Rocket, the first-born to Pharrell and wife Helen Lasichanh, has largely stayed out of the public eye, but he's accompanied his parents to several major events. In 2022, he joined Pharrell at a New York Yankees game, where the two threw out the ceremonial first pitch. In 2023, he attended Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris, where his father was introduced as the fashion house's creative director.

Pharrell previously revealed Rocket learned to play piano at just 3 years old, showing an early interest in music. And with his online presence growing ahead of his 18th birthday in November, it appears he's ready to lean into a full-blown production career.

Listen to some of Rocket's beats below.

Listen to Beats From Pharrell's Son Rocket Williams

The 45 Most Important Hip-Hop Producers Since 2000 Here’s XXL’s picks of the most important hip-hop producers since the year 2000.