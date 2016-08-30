Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Aug. 30, 1997: Even though he met his untimely death on March 9, 1997, The Notorious B.I.G. was still setting records and paving the way for hip-hop from beyond the grave. On Aug. 30, 1997, the Brooklyn MC became the first artist in history to achieve two posthumous No. 1 singles when his song "Mo Money Mo Problems" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As one of the singles off Biggie Smalls' Life After Death, "Mo Money Mo Problems" was produced by Stevie J and featured Bad Boy Records head honcho Puff Daddy and fellow signee Ma$e. The song sampled Diana Ross' disco classic "I'm Coming Out" as well as featured vocals from Kelly Price. Aside from tracks like "Juicy," "Big Poppa" and "Sky's The Limit," "Mo Money Mo Problems" is considered a certified party starter from B.I.G's discography. The hilarious music video for the track was directed by Hype Williams with images of Ma$e and Combs in that futuristic wind tunnel lined with lamps.

"Mo Money Mo Problems" was Biggie's second No. 1 after "Hypnotize" secured the top spot on May 3, 1997. The song sat atop the Billboard charts for two weeks in August of 1997. The following year,"Mo Money Mo Problems" was nominated for the 1998 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

It's a shame Frank White couldn't live to see his name on top of the Billboard charts. Prior to these two singles reaching No. 1, the closest he had come to claiming the top spot was in 1995 when "One More Chance/Stay With Me" peaked at No. 2.

