Rappers with the ability to hold down the fort and deliver a quality performance by their lonesome are held in the highest regard. However, the true mark of a great artist is their willingness to mesh their talents with other creatives to take a song to the next level, which has set rapper Young Thug apart from the pack and in a class of his own. Since emerging with his breakout mixtape, 1017 Thug, in 2013 (his first official tape, I Came from Nothing, arrived in 2011,) the Atlanta native has built a reputation for his electric guest spots and his own high-profile collaborations, captivating fans with his unbridled delivery and quirky charisma.

One of the first features that showcased Thugger on the grand stage was his appearance alongside T.I. on the Hustle Gang chief's 2014 single, "About the Money," which features Thug stealing the show from the King of the South in what many considered his coming-out party. Peaking at No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 42 on the Hot 100, "About the Money" yielded a gold plaque and was Thug's most successful joint record at the time. From there, Young Thug kept the momentum at an uptick, appearing alongside Rich Gang cohort Rich Homie Quan on "Lifestyle," a 2014 record that helped establish him as one of the most coveted artists to work with in the game.

He reached his zenith as a costar with his work on pop star Camila Cabello's 2017 chart-topping smash, "Havana." The song earned the YSL Records leader his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for five consecutive weeks. Since that time, his feature on Post Malone's "Goodbyes" has climbed to No. 3 on the same chart and "Hot" with Gunna at No. 6. Last year, his solo debut album, So Much Fun, which also features "Hot," was powered by the lead single "The London" featuring J. Cole and Travis, another instance in which Thug's genius was put on display.

With his resume of guest spots and duets piling up at a rapid rate, XXL ran through Young Thug's catalog of hits, deep cuts and everything in between and highlights 30 essential collaborations from his catalog.