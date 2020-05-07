Rapper Watsky is taking livestreaming to new heights while using his freestyling skills to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Watsky, born George Watsky, has utilized the streaming platform Twitch to raise over $100,000 for the musicians and crew from his postponed album tour that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while raising funds for his team, the San Francisco-bred rapper has simultaneously beaten the Guinness World Record of Longest Continuous Rap by an individual, spitting for over 28 hours.

"I'm seeking to raise money to support my musicians and crew from my postponed album tour, and to fund an account for fans in need," he explained in a statement on Twitch. "A portion of funds will also be set aside for Sweet Relief's musicians' fund to support other artists in need. Zero money will be kept by me. The arts community is an ecosystem and if any part of it suffers- from the artists to the venues to the promoters and crew and fans- we all suffer for it. Help us spread a little love in our community in these difficult times."

Watsky also said in a social media post on Wednesday (May 6) that he is aiming to rap for over 30 hours. "I am attempting to rap for 33 straight hours to raise money for covid relief. watch now on my FB, youtube or twitch. if i don’t make it tell mom & dad i loved them," he wrote.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Watsky has surpassed the previous record set by Pablo Alvarez of the Miami-based group Good Bison back in August of 2017, which was 25 hours, 65 minutes and 4 seconds.

Pittsburgh, Pa. rapper Frzy also attempted to beat Alvarez's record in January, rhyming for 31 hours straight, according to a report from local CBS affiliate KDKA. However, Frzy's record has not been confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Check out Watsky's livestream on Twitch here.