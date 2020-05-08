Rappers Are Looking Even Hairier Two Months Into Quarantine

President Donald Trump announced the nationwide coronavirus quarantine about two months ago and as a result, a number of rappers are sporting looks like we've never seen before. In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, only establishments deemed essential are open for business. That means barbershops, hair salons and any other grooming service that allows rappers to look their best aren't accessible at the moment.

Diddy is usually seen with a neatly trimmed, jet-black beard, but now, the mogul's salt-and-pepper facial hair is flourishing. Despite his appearance not being what the public is accustomed to seeing, Diddy is maintaining high spirits that he hopes will transcend to his followers during this difficult time.

"What's up everybody?," Puff began in an Instagram post on Thursday (May 7). "Wishing y'all peace and blessings. I'm just sitting here, just really, seeing how crazy things are right now. I just wanna tell everybody out there, hold your head, stay in prayer. All of this is God' divine timing and things gotta change all the way around. I just wanted to wish y'all some love. Send y'all some positive vibes and say have a happy Thursday. Yeah, crazy times. Sending y'all love."

French Montana also poked fun at his new look on his Instagram story a few weeks ago. In the picture French posted, he was sporting hair on his head and face that is much longer than his signature look. "Wolf gang puc," French joked in the caption for the image. Nonetheless, the rapper appears to be making the most of the quarantine as he has posted videos to his IG riding on jet skis in Miami. He also released a new track with Tory Lanez called "Cold."

Jim Jones has joined Diddy and French in the excessive facial hair club as well. The Dipset rhymer uploaded a clip to Instagram last month and shared some tips with fans trying to get fit during the coronavirus quarantine.

Jim, who was rocking a mini afro in addition to his beard, wrote in the caption, "#incaseyoudidnt I did arms today wit cali’s pushes & pulls I also left yal a tutorial for those who want to work out durin this quarantine but don’t have any fitness equipment I gave yal some alternative work outs u can do from ur home Go to my story to see th rest of th tutorial tht got cut off."

Although DJ Khaled isn't a rapper, he's on the hair growing wave as well. Timbaland is also showing off his gray facial hair during the quarantine.

Nonetheless, take a look at Diddy, French Montana, Jim Jones, Desiigner and other members of the hip-hop community whose hair has been getting rather lengthy over the last two months or so.