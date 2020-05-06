Young Thug Claims He Recorded His Parts on Chris Brown Mixtape in One Day

Young Thug is proving his musical prowess, with his first revelation about the recording process that created his new mixtape with Chris Brown, Slime & B.

On Tuesday (May 5), Thug shared that he recorded his portion of the mixtape in one day. "I recorded all the verses in one-day #OnGod," Thug wrote in a tweet.

This means the 13 tracks that make up the tape took Slime 24 hours. However, the Atlanta native's work ethic is no secret as Thugger has been known for his consistent releases since his debut in 2011. For nearly a decade, Young Thug has delivered countless mixtapes, EPs, compilation albums and LPs.

On the day Slime & B dropped, not only were the two artists celebrating their new project, but Brown was also ringing in his 31st birthday. Both Chris Brown and Thugger hinted at the project's release last month on Instagram. Breezy wrote at the time, "Me and Thugga Thugga @thuggerthugger1 got a mixtape coming soon." Breezy later announced via social media that him and Thug's collaboration would be available for streaming on May 5. "5th day of the 5th month @thuggerthugger1," Brown said.

This is Chris and Thug's first full-length collaboration together, but the two have worked together in the past. Back in 2017, the pair joined forces to bring "High End" featuring Future and the remix of "Wrist" to life. With each song being a success, it's no surprise that fans appear to be rather pleased with Young Thug and Chris Brown's latest creation.