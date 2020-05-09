Mother of 6ix9ine’s Child Says He’s a “Marked Man,” She’ll Pray for Him

Sara Molina, the mother of 6ix9ine's child, is speaking out after the rapper called her out as being one of the reasons he snitched in a recent record-breaking Instagram Live session.

On Friday (May 8), Molina hopped on her Instagram Story to give her opinion on Tekashi's explanation.

"People smart enough can see I'm not the reason he snitched, take me out of this," Molina posted.

She opines that the Brooklyn rhymer's cooperation with authorities in the case against his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang had less to do with her and more do to with him not being solid enough to keep his mouth shut and do his time. She also believes he is in danger due to his actions.

"He still would've snitched, boy not built like that," she added. "Sad imma pray for him he's a marked man and is empty. God bless everyone. I leave it to god and let him handle it."

IAmSaraMolina via Instagram

Molina's post is in response to 6ix9ine's IG Live rant where he tried to rationalize ratting on his former crew by saying one of the men slept with Molina.

"Listen, I snitched, I ratted, but who was I supposed to be loyal to?" he questioned. "If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world and you fucking my baby mom while I'm out on tour making money for all of us you back at home sleeping with my baby mom and then I get kidnapped then you try to kill me. If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world, what makes you think if I would have held it down you wouldn't violate me in the prison? Stab me up, poke me up in my neck."

Tekashi seems too busy trolling to worry about any type of retaliation for his actions. On Saturday (May 9), he put up multiple IG posts that appear to show the exterior of his residence.