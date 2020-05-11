Migos Drop New Song “Racks 2 Skinny”: Listen

The Migos return with new music for the second consecutive week, following the release of their new track, "Taco Tuesday."

On Monday (May 11), Migos dropped off "Racks 2 Skinny," a track that is a part of Migo Mondays, a potential new segment, where the rhymers will release new music at the top of the week.

On the DJ Durel, PVLACE and Gunboi-produced track, the Atlanta-bred rap group flexes their wealth and all the luxuries their lives have afforded them.

"When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)/I can make some, squeeze a milli' (Squeeze, uh)/When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)/I can make some, squeeze a milli' (Squeeze, woo)/When the racks too skinny (Go)/I can make some, squeeze a milli' (Squeeze, uh)/When the racks too skinny (Skinny)/I can make some, squeeze a milli' (Squeeze, suwoo)/When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)/I can make some, squeeze a milli' (Offset, squeeze)," Quavo declares on the song's chorus.

To accompany the new single, the three rappers have offered fans a brand new visual to bring "Racks 2 Skinny" to life. In the Migos and Joseph Desrosiers-directed clip, the "Bad and Bougie" rappers show off their money and cars.

This is the third single the Quality Control rappers have released in the past few months. Last week, the rappers gave fans the new song "Taco Tuesday," which debuted just in time for Cinco de Mayo, and "GNF" featuring Young Thug and Travis Scott, which dropped back in February with a line of merch and a music video to accompany the release.

Migos seem to be having a steady run of releases, but it's unknown yet if these singles will be on the group's forthcoming Quarantine mixtape or highly anticipated Culture III album.

Listen to Migos' "Racks 2 Skinny" below.