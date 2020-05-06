Meek Mill received an extra special gift for this birthday this year.

On Wednesday afternoon (May 6), the Philadelphia rapper, who is also celebrating his 33rd birthday today, announced that his girlfriend Milan Harris gave birth to their first child together. "Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!," he tweeted, followed by the hashtag "#thebestgift."

Meek confirmed that his girlfriend was expecting during a fiery social media exchange with ex, Nicki Minaj, back in February. "My girl is pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish ... Ima exit," he said in the since-deleted tweet.

Meanwhile, Milano did a pregnancy reveal of her own on Instagram back in December. The fashion designer, who is also from Philly, debuted her growing belly during a runway show for her brand, Milano Di Rouge.

"For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do," she wrote in the social media post. "The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever."

Meek also has a 9-year-old son, whom he refers to as Papi.

Congrats to Meek Mill and Milano.