Lil Nas X Finally Confirms He’s a Nicki Minaj Stan, Comes Out as a Barb

Nicki Minaj's Barbz should make room for one more as Lil Nas X has come forward about his fandom for the Queens-bred MC.

On Monday (May 4), the "Old Town Road" artist shared a revelation on Twitter. "Life is too short to pretend you’re not a barb," he wrote. The tweet comes a year after reports claimed that Nas X was running the Nicki fan account NasMaraj on Twitter.

According to a 2019 report from The New Yorker, Nas X reportedly gained a six-figure following on the social media account by "trafficking in memes, viral threads, engagement bait and Nicki Minaj stanning."

Meanwhile, during an interview with NPR last April, Lil Nas X addressed theories linking him to the NasMaraj Twitter account, denouncing the rumors. "It's like a big misunderstanding and it's not one that I even want to give the time, because I'm never putting someone as the face of my career," he said. "So I don't even speak on it. I just don't even acknowledge it, really. I know even more things are being made up and they're gonna be out there. It is disappointing when a big blog will post something without me talking about it but, I mean, it happens."

Months later, during an interview with Hot 97 back in August, Lil Nas X attributed his knowledge of the internet as the reason he was able to successfully navigate through the music industry.

Billboard also issued a retraction after claiming that he was linked to the Twitter page.

Although it has not been confirmed who was operating the now-suspended account, what's known is that Lil Nas X is rooting for the First Lady of Young Money: Nicki Minaj.