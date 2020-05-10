Kodak Black’s Lawyer Files Motion to Get Him Removed From Maximum Security Prison

Kodak Black's lawyer is fighting to get his client moved to a safer prison facility following the rapper's recent accusation that he was assaulted by guards at his current location.

On Friday (May 8), Bradford Cohen, who represents Kodak, filed a motion to correct a clerical error, which he says is the reason the South Florida rapper is locked up at a maximum security prison despite his non-violent convictions.

"We have filed a motion on Bills Federal case to correct an error that should lower his classification in the federal system," Cohen revealed on Instagram. "In the federal system you are scored on an offense level and a criminal history category. Bills criiminal history category was a 3, i argued at sentencing that this category was overstated as one of his priors was a misdemeanor Marijuana case, that added significant points. The judge accepted that argument and sentenced as if he was a 2. BOP however is still scoring him for placement as a 3."

Cohen believes the fixed error should allow Kodak to be relocated to a safer prison.

"With this correction, it should lower his placement score, and allow him to be placed in a more suitable facility, instead of a max custody for a paperwork case. #kodak #justiceforall #justiceforkodak," Cohen adds in closing.

Just last week, Kodak's team claimed he was assaulted by several correctional officers while at his current prison location, Big Sandy in Inez, Ky.

"They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object...Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said 'you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive,'" a statement from his camp alleges.

Cohen has requested a full investigation by the Department of Justice into the allegation.

Last November, Kodak was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to lying on federal paperwork in order to obtain multiple firearms. He was initially being housed in the Miami Federal Detention Center, where he claimed he was drugged. He alleges that incident led to an altercation with another inmate.

After pleading guilty to additional gun charges in New York in March, he was sentenced to an additional year, which will run concurrent with his original sentence, and relocated to Kentucky. His current scheduled release date is Oct. 7, 2022.

XXL has reached out to the prison in Big Sandy, Ky. for a statement on Kodak's claims but have not gotten a response as of press time.