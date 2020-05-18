Kendrick Lamar to Return Soon, Says TDE CEO

Kendrick Lamar might be dropping new music sooner than expected.

In an Instagram comment that surfaced on the internet on Monday (May 18), TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith confirmed Kendrick's triumphant return to music after a three-year break. "Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon," the record label's CEO wrote.

While the Instagram comment teased that new music from K. Dot is on the way, fans will have to continue to wait patiently for an actual release date. The new info about his return doesn't include any additional details on what Kendrick's supporters should expect from him.

Top's message validates past claims about Kendrick's forthcoming lyrical miracle. Back in January, Billboard's former editorial director and current columnist, Bill Werde, claimed that the new album might have been finished and contains heavy rock 'n' roll influences.

"Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar?" Werde wrote in a Twitter thread. "Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he's pulling in more rock sounds this time?"

In other tweets within the Twitter thread, Bill suggests the former XXL Freshman's new album is slated for a 2020 release. However, no formal announcement or confirmation has been made by any member of Top Dawg Entertainment.

The release of a new project would end the three-year wait Kung Fu Kenny fans have been subjected to. In the spring of 2017, the 32-year-old rapper released Damn., a critically acclaimed album that made Kendrick the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for music. Here's to hoping that "soon" means in the coming weeks.

ourgenerationmusic via Instagram