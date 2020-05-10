Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Releases Open Letter Demanding Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Jay-Z and Roc Nation's social justice reform unit are doing their part to see that justice is served in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in February.

On Sunday (May 10), Team Roc released an open letter demanding the powers that be to take proper action in the case, which caused nationwide outrage after the admitted shooters, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested and charged with the killing two months after the murder occurred. The letter, signed by Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Alicia Keys, Attorney Lee Merritt and Attorney Benjamin Crump, is addressed to Georgia state officials Governor Brian Kemp, Attorney General Christopher Carr and District Attorney Tom Durden.

"The world is now familiar with the story of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African American man who, while out jogging in Brunswick, Glynn County, Ga. was hunted down and shot to death by two white men Gregory and Travis McMichael," the letter starts. “The arrest yesterday on charges of murder and aggravated assault—more than two months after Ahmaud’s death—was a positive first step on the long road toward justice,” the statement reads. “But it only strengthens our resolve to see that justice is eventually served.”

The letter goes on to urge authorities to ensure that a "fair trial is conducted, as that can only lead to the appropriate felony convictions of both McMichaels."

The letter also demands that William Bryan, the third man reportedly involved in chasing down Arbery, be charged as an accomplice to the crime and District Attorney Durden recuse himself from the case due to "clear conflict of interest." Team Roc also calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed by Attorney General Carr.

In an e-mail to XXL, Meek Mill commented on the case saying, “Ahmaud Arbery’s life was tragically taken from his family and his community. Jogging is not a crime. We cannot and we will not give up the fight until his murderers are brought to justice."

Yo Gotti echoed his sentiment. “We are all Ahmaud Arbery," Gotti noted. "Everyday activities should not end in death sentences. We must hold people responsible for their actions. Ahmaud Arbery was unarmed and innocent and his killers must be brought to justice."

Arbery was jogging in a Brunswick, Ga. neighborhood on Feb. 23, when he was chased down by armed father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, who say they believed Arbery was the suspect in a string of burglaries in the area. In video of the incident, Arbery appears to run past the McMichaels' truck. A couple seconds later, Arbery is seen struggling with Travis over a shotgun. The unarmed Arbery was then shot twice and died on the scene.

Despite admitting to the crime, neither man was arrested until the video of the killing went viral in May, causing an outcry among the Black community. Both men were finally charged with murder and aggravated assault on Thursday (May 7).