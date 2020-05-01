Drake Teases More New Music After Releasing Surprise Mixtape: Listen

Drake's music arsenal is fully stocked.

After delivering a surprise compilation mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, on Friday (May 1), the rapper hopped on Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live and played some unreleased music. "Tell me/Try me/All you do is lie to me/Takin’ me for granted/I can tell/All you do is lie to me/Lies don't excite me/I'm lonely/Need more than a homie/Takin’ me for granted/I can tell," Drizzy flows on one of the base-heavy beats.

On another track the 6 God previewed, not only did he switch up his flow, but he rapped in another language as well. "We could stop at Gucci/Stop at Louie V (yeah)/Come with me/Fly you out to Greece/Full speed in Louie V (yeah)/Come with me/Fly you out to Greece," he says before speaking in French.

Drake also previewed a collaboration with Roddy Ricch. "You ain't in ya bitch top 5/I might pull up in the 6 wit Drizzy/I was just in Houston fuckin’ wit the mob ties," the Compton rapper spits, referencing the Toronto native's "Mob Ties" track from his 2018 effort, Scorpion.

It's unclear if these songs will appear on the album Drizzy announced will drop this summer or if he was giving fans an extra treat after releasing his new 14-track project. Either way, he has already given a few details on what to expect.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday evening (April 30), he wrote, "My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 soon fwd."

Back in February, Drake also revealed that he was working on a new album, which he said will be much shorter than its' predecessor, Scorpion. In the meantime, quarantined fans can vibe out to his Dark Lane Demo Tapes as they wait for the new album to drop.