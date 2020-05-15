DMX Owes State of New York $225,000 in Back Taxes

DMX is on the hook for a hefty tax warrant once again.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Friday (May 15), the State of New York has filed a tax warrant against the Yonkers, N.Y. rapper, born Earl Simmons, in the amount of $224,845.28. However, X's longtime attorney, Murray Richman, told XXL today that this is not a new set of unpaid taxes and that the money owed stems from prior tax warrants.

"That's a state warrant arising out of the old case," Richman tells XXL. "[DMX had] been charged with a federal warrant years ago. This is the same case, but this is the state aspect of that warrant, that's all. It's not something new, it's not for new acts at all."

DMX has two prior tax warrants for the State of New York from 2011 and 2014 for $20,030.26 and $230,409.74, respectively.

"We're working on resolving it," the attorney continues. "We will, of course, eventually resolve it, which we've done in the past because we resolved the IRS situation. We'll work out a payment schedule, work out a real number and we'll be there. Earl is not trying to avoid his responsibilities."

This is not the first time X has been caught up in tax issues. The Ruff Ryders member was released from West Virginia's Gilmer Federal Correctional Facility back in 2019 after serving a year in prison for tax evasion. X was also reportedly ordered by a judge to pay $2.3 million in restitution following the case.

On a positive note, DMX is working on a new album. During an appearance on Tory Lanez's Instagram live Quarantine Radio show back in March, X said that he is currently in Nashville working on new music.