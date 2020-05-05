DaBaby Allegedly Attacked a Driver After Rapper Was Told Not to Smoke Inside Vehicle: Report

UPDATE (May 5):

Following the reports claiming that DaBaby was arrested in Las Vegas back in November, it appears the rapper has posted a message on his Instagram story denying allegations claiming that he assaulted the driver of his Sprinter van. "100% False. Y'all stay positive. The devil gone always try you when you doing good," he wrote.

@dababy via Instagram

ORIGINAL STORY:

DaBaby appears to have found himself in more legal trouble.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (May 5), the North Carolina rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, has been accused of allegedly attacking the driver of his Sprinter van in Las Vegas after being told he could not smoke in the vehicle last November.

Apparently, the driver was told to pick up Baby and his crew, who got into the van and proceeded to light a marijuana blunt after making several stops. The driver reportedly told DaBaby and those accompanying him that smoking in the Sprinter was prohibited.

Police claim that the 28-year-old rapper and his friends began spewing expletives at the driver and threatening him. The outlet reports that when they arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel, the driver told the passengers in the Sprinter that it was time to pay, but instead, DaBaby allegedly punched him in the back of the head and said, "You ain't the boss."

TMZ reports that according to law enforcement sources, one of the passengers in the van told the driver, "You're lucky you're not in my city because I would have killed you cracker muthafucker." Meanwhile, as DaBaby and his crew gathered their things from the Sprinter, another member of his team allegedly said they "would have left him (the driver) dead on the road."

There is said to be an active warrant out for DaBaby's arrest on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

Back in March, Baby was accused of slapping a woman following a show at Whiskey North club in Tampa, Fla. Video footage of the incident began to circulate, showing that the interaction transpired after the woman appeared to strike him with her cell phone. Shortly after, DaBaby offered up money to anyone who had video of the incident from another angle. He later apologized on Instagram.

In January, the rapper put his hands on a hotel employee after accusing him of jeopardizing his safety by recording him after telling the worker not to.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.