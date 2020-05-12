Boosie BadAzz Brags About Getting His Underage Son Oral Sex, Faces Backlash

Boosie BadAzz is known to make incendiary statements and this time is no different. The rapper is under fire via social media regarding comments he made last night about his teenage son receiving oral sex.

Boosie went on Instagram live late Monday night (May 11) and revealed that he enlisted a woman to give his underage son and nephews oral sex. "Ain't finna get my son no muthafuckin shit out here," the Baton Rouge, La. rapper began. "I'm training these boys right, I'm training these boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that's how it's supposed to be. Hell yeah I got my fuckin’ son dick sucked. You fuckin’ right. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown, super grown checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She check me out. I know what the fuck she did to them, she checked me out that bitch. I'm getting them prepared man."

Boose BadAzz quickly received backlash over social media for his comments with some people accusing him of "facilitating molestation."

"Boosie admitting to facilitating the molestation of preteens, by an adult woman, should be enough for his account to be deleted and banned at the very minimum," one Twitter user wrote.

"People can’t handle Dwayne and Gabrielle allowing their child to live out loud but are completley fine with Boosie’s stupid ass getting grown women to molest his underaged kids Okay," said another person, referring to the comments Boosie made about Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya Wade, coming out as transgender.

The Louisiana native made similar comments back in 2017 when he wished his 14-year-old son a happy birthday. "Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart Pops see u tomorrow got a bag for you n a bad bitch to give u some head u already know how I do it Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct.1st," he captioned the IG post.

After receiving major criticism for the social media post, Boosie spoke with TMZ and said that he was just "clowning."

It's uncertain whether or not Boosie will backtrack on his comments, but either way, social media isn't having it.

Check out more reactions from Boosie BadAzz's IG live below.