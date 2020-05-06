6ix9ine to Shoot Music Video Alone Due to Coronavirus Concerns: Report

6ix9ine may have been given permission to shoot music videos in the backyard of his home, but due to coronavirus limitations, his upcoming visual might look a bit different than what he's released in the past.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (May 4), the Brooklyn rapper, who is on home confinement after being released from prison early due to the spreading of the disease, will be the only person in his music video due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Tekashi is also trying to keep his location under wraps as he is currently finishing out the remainder of his sentence at an undisclosed location.

The outlet claims that 6ix9ine's security will be filming the video while he will be starring in and directing the clip. Tekashi might try to recruit another rapper to appear in the video, but the artist will be responsible for filming their own content. 6ix9ine has also reportedly been quarantining with his girlfriend, Jade, but it is unclear if she's be in the forthcoming visual.

Last week, Tekashi teased his return to the music scene after receiving permission from a judge to shoot music videos in his backyard. The order, which was signed on April 29, states that 6ix9ine is "permitted to conduct employment-related activities outside the residence but within the confines of the rented property for two (2) hours per week on one (1) specific day that needs advanced approval by the Probation Officer."

The rapper has also been granted permission to work in the basement of his home, but for no more than eight hours a day.

While it is uncertain if Tekashi will be dropping a new music video on Friday (May 8), which is also his 24th birthday, the rapper says he'll be back with some sort of surprise for his fans.

XXL has reached out to reps for 6ix9ine for comment.