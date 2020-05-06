6ix9ine to Meek Mill: “Nicki Don’t Want You No More”

After a day of shots flung back-and-forth between 6ix9ine and Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj has been inserted into the conversation and she hasn't uttered a single word.

On Friday (May 8), 6ix9ine followed up with another diss aimed at Meek, but this time he used his "FeFe" collaborator's past relationship with the Philadelphia MC to do so. Tekashi responded to an Instagram video that Meek Mill posted featuring the 33-year-old rapper from back when he wore his hair in braids. In the caption for the clip, Mill deemed himself as one of the greatest rappers of all time. However, 6ix9ine replied, "Imagine being this pressed. Nicki don't want you no more."

6ix9ine via Instagram

The feud between the two East Coast rappers began earlier this morning when Meek offered his opinion on what 6ix9ine should do when 6ix9ine planned to go live on Instagram today for the first time since he's been released from prison. "I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim.....," Meek said on Twitter. "Y'all forgot that fast a "rat" killed Nipsey. He wasn't supposed to be on the streets! That's the only thing ima day because he's dead... left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"

6ix9ine swiftly responded to the diss in a similar fashion, commenting, "Imagine having a newborn baby come into the world & be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair."

While Tekashi went on to ignore the "Dreams and Nightmares" rapper to promote his latest single, "Gooba," Meek Mill tweeted more responses to the Brooklyn native, calling him an "informant behind a keyboard" and saying that Tekashi's new track is trash. "Shit superrrrr trashhhhhhhhhhh .... you gone up a 100 shots stop turn Durkio and nav back on!," Meek wrote in one of his tweets.

Meek Mill and Nicki have yet to respond to 6ix9ine's most recent comments.