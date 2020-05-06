6ix9ine Donates $200,000 to the No Kid Hungry Foundation

UPDATE (May 12):

Hours after 6ix9ine shared with his social media followers that he planned to donate $200,000 to the No Kid Hungry foundation, the rapper revealed that the organization declined his offering. "@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel," he said in an Instagram comment on Tuesday (May 12).

A rep for the No Kid Hungry foundation confirmed that the organization did not accept Tekashi's donation. "We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," the statement reads. "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Just days after having major success with his new song, 6ix9ine is adding philanthropist to his resumé.

On Tuesday (May 12), the Brooklyn rapper announced that he will be donating $200,000 to the No Kid Hungry foundation, which helps feed children who are currently without the meals provided by their schools due to the coronavirus quarantine causing school closures.

"During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others," Tekashi began in his Instagram post. "But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential. To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS 🙌🏼 GOD FIRST."

According to the foundation's website, donations provide children in need with three meals a day: breakfast, after-school meals and summer meals. "America’s kids need us," the site reads. "The coronavirus is closing schools nationwide, and millions of vulnerable children are losing the school meals they depend on. For some, it’s the only food they’ll receive in a given day. We have a plan to feed kids, but we need your help today to continue our work to ensure every kid gets three meals a day."

6ix9ine's announcement comes days after the rapper debuted the video for his new record "Gooba," which now has over 115 million YouTube views. Following the premiere of the song on Friday (May 8), Tekashi hopped on Instagram live for the first time since his early release from prison due to the coronavirus outbreak. There, he addressed snitching during his trial for federal racketeering and firearms charges and boasted about his new jewelry.

Tekashi is currently serving out the remainder of his prison sentence on home confinement.