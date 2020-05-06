6ix9ine Accuses Snoop Dogg of Cheating on His Wife

6ix9ine's telling ways are continuing outside the courtroom.

In the last couple days, Tekashi has been engaged in a back-and-forth with Snoop Dogg as a result of Snoop continuing to call out 6ix9ine for being a "rat." On Sunday (May 17), he decided to take things up a notch by accusing Uncle Snoop of cheating on his longtime wife Shante. In a video clip 6ix9ine posted on Instagram, a man that appears to be Snoop can be seen looking into a bag while being filmed by an unknown person. In the second portion of the video, a woman is on FaceTime with Snoop and the two appear to be coordinating a meetup.

"For 2 years while I was in jail people started with me trying to end my career and it didn't work," Tekashi wrote as the caption for the video. "Now they say leave me alone. This the world we live in. Go apologize to your wife," he added, along with Snoop's wife's Instagram handle.

On Saturday (May 16), the two traded shots after 6ix9ine tried to accuse Snoop of working with the police in an Instagram video. The video caused a response from Snoop.

"Last time you said something, I didn't have time," Snoop said on IG addressing the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant. "But, today, I got time. You better get the fuck off my line, nigga. Rat boy. You really better leave me alone. I ain't the one."

"You funky, dog head, rainbow hair, dog head bitch," Snoop added.

This came a week after Snoop urged the media to ignore the controversial "Gooba" rapper.

Snoop has yet to respond to 6ix9ine's infidelity claims.