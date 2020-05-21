21 Savage Explains Savage Mode 2 Holdup: “I Gotta Perfect My Sh!t”

Ever since Metro Boomin teased the sequel to Savage Mode with 21 Savage back in February, fans have been waiting for the release with bated breath. Three months later, 21 is explaining the holdup of the highly-anticipated project.

On Friday (May 15), video of 21 addressing the project on Instagram Live surfaced.

"Savage Mode 2 on the way," he announced. "You know, I gotta perfect my shit. This shit take time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my shit. I aint finna drop anything. My shit gotta be hard. So it's gonna take me a little bit longer. We working. I got a lot of other shit going on in my life too that I gotta balance, make all this shit work. But I promise you I'm working. It's finna drop. I promise, it's on the way."

After Metro teased the project earlier this year, 21 Savage confirmed the release and even hinted it would be dropping in March. Since then, nothing has come of the project. In April, 21 released the single "Secret" featuring Summer Walker. However, the song was not produced by Metro and not presumed to be on Savage Mode 2. The original Savage Mode project was released in 2016 and featured the singles "No Heart" and "X" featuring Future.

21 Savage's last album, I Am > I Was, was released in 2018. The LP was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album and yielded the Grammy-winning single "A Lot" featuring J. Cole.