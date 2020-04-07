YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Mom Warns People to Stay Away From Her Son: Watch

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mom does not play about her son.

On Tuesday (April 7), NBA YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, went on Instagram Live to address anyone antagonizing her son, following his recent back-and-forth with Kodak Black.

"Don't talk about my child nigga, cause guess what, that's a grown-ass man over there, that's a grown fucking man over there," she begins.

Sherhonda continued her rant, warning listeners that her son should be prepared to shoot anyone that might try to provoke him.

"And I promise you," said NBA's mom. "I don't want my child running behind nobody, going to look for nobody or none of that. Don't do none of that. I don't want my child doing none of that. But, I am telling this to any muthafuckin' body that got breath in they muthafuckin' body. If you go at him and if you go to him, bitch, he better let every muthafuckin' bullet out he got in his muthafuckin' gun and he better reload it and let shit out again."

This warning comes after Kodak Black accused YoungBoy of cooperating with police, following an incident at his home, in which NBA's girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather, stabbed the alleged mother of his child.

"The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL," Kodak's Instagram account wrote when making the claim against the Baton Rouge, La. rapper. They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy . Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I’m Locked Up, But This Shit Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Shit YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING."

NBA YoungBoy later responded to the accusation, saying that he doesn't pay attention to any man, let alone one who is in jail.