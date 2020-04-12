YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Wiped His Instagram Posts Because Women Were Using Them to Incriminate Him

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently wiped his Instagram page clean of all posts, leaving fans wondering why. Now we have the answer.

Despite deleting all of his photos on Friday (April 10), the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer is still using his account. On Saturday (April 11), YoungBoy went on IG Live and chopped it up with rapper BWay Yungy. During their Live chat, he revealed the reasoning behind the social media purge.

"You know why I deleted my pictures off my page?" YoungBoy asked. "Women trying to incriminate me. Posting stupid shit. Well, they say stupid shit. I guess the people that they down talk a nigga with leaked the shit. I don't know. That shit be playing mind games. Well, I be playing mind games with myself because I be letting it eat me up."

It isn't exactly clear what the Still Steppin, Still Flexin rapper is referring to. However, recently surfaced photos that reportedly show a former girlfriend of the rapper, Kay Marie, with what looks like bruises on her face might be what NBA is addressing.

NBA YoungBoy has had a wild week. Last weekend, his girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather was arrested for stabbing the reported mother of the rapper's child in his Houston home. This kicked off a beef with Kodak Black who called NBA out over reports that he cooperated with police during their investigation of the crime. Even YoungBoy's mom weighed in.

Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., is facing up to 20 years in prison for the stabbing incident.