Young Thug Claims He Almost Died After Suffering Liver and Kidney Failure

Young Thug joined Offset, Rich the Kid and Saint Jhn for the Migos member's Offset and Friends virtual concert benefitting an Atlanta food bank yesterday. However, during the event, Thugger shared a near-death experience.

Just before performing his track "Killed Before" on Wednesday (April 29), Thugger revealed that he suffered kidney and liver failure. The rapper was also hospitalized for over two weeks.

"So, I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, 'Yo, call the ambulance. I can't move my body,'" he began. "Then later... when the ambulance came, I couldn't get out of the bed. They had to get me out of the bed basically. I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure."

Thugger also explained that he almost escaped death. "And I kinda had sorta passed away like I kinda died," the Atlanta native continued. "I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn't trust it. So I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, 'Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you've been dead.' I've been killed before."

Young Thug concerned fans back in 2017, when he posted an image of what appeared to be someone's arm attached to a lean IV drip. It is unclear if it was Thugger taking the purplish fluid intravenously, but the caption of his social media post said, "Fuck a double cup I wanna feel it faster."

Thug's track, "Killed Before," appears on his 2017 Super Slimey mixtape with fellow Atlanta rapper Future.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Young Thug for comment.