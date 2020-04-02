Young Thug Claims He Could Lose Millions Due to Coronavirus

Young Thug is speaking out on how the coronavirus is affecting him financially.

The Atlanta rapper has candidly revealed on Wednesday (April 1) that he could lose millions of dollars. During an interview with Big Boy of L.A.'s Real 92.3 on Instagram Live yesterday, Young Thug explained the details of how he is taking a major hit to his pockets.

"It's gonna cost me double, cause I ain't gonna be able to do the shows and then the money that I get for the shows," Thugger began. "Let's just say I get $500,000 if I don't do these 10 shows nigga that's God damn, that's five Ms. But then, I don't make 5 million till June, and then I might spend a million I might spend two million just on this quarantine shit."

Thug then went in depth about his daily expenses, explaining that he is spending money without being able to bring any in. The 28-year-old also spoke on the financial obligation he has to his parents, who sometimes request a change of scenery due to the quarantine and want to stay in luxurious hotels.

"They get tired of they house every week, now they wanna go get a penthouse suite at a hotel, like that shit cost money and you don't make the money off your shows," Young Thug said.

Thugger isn't the only artist who has been affected by the coronavirus. Cardi B shared her quarantine boredom in an Instagram video on March 30, which shows her running into a stack of wooden Jenga blocks.