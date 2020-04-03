Young Chop Disses Sean Kingston, Calls Him a “P***y Boy”

Young Chop moves on from his verbal assault of 21 Savage to take aim at Sean Kingston.

On Friday (April 3), the "Love Sosa" producer used an Instagram post to make a homophobic joke about the singer and while also throwing an insult.

"Y'all look at my big gay brother @seankingston Hml pussy boy," Chop captions the post, which includes an image of Sean Kingston leaning over a Mercedes-Benz.

Seeing as how Young Chop's relationship with Sean Kingston goes back to their 2016 track, "Kissing Girls," it's hard to imagine what provoked the 26-year-old to diss the singer.

The "Beautiful Girls" performer is not the only artist Young Chop's dissed over the last week. Young Chop has been involved in articulated warfare with 21 Savage. The pair started beefing early last week after Chop came for 21 on Instagram.

"Yeah, 21, all y'all niggas some bitches. What's up? On God," Chop says in a video he posted to Instagram "And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell the people that. We live in the same fucking area. We go to the same Walmart, nigga, what's up, nigga. Let the people know that."

21 Savage responded to Young Chop's disses by calling him mentally disturbed and flexing his own watch collection. Meek Mill and Mike WiLL Made-It also landed on Chop's hitlist.