YNW Melly Is Being Given Tylenol and Gatorade to Treat Coronavirus Diagnosis in Jail: Report

YNW Melly remains behind bars despite his recent coronavirus diagnosis. Now details of his treatment have surfaced.

In a report from TMZ on Friday (April 17), the outlet claims the Florida rapper is still suffering from symptoms of the illness and is being given Tylenol and Gatorade to treat the effects of the virus. Sources have said that Melly reportedly has "labored breathing, body aches and headaches" while awaiting his trial at Broward County Jail for the 2018 double murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

On April 9, Melly's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that a motion was filed on the rapper's behalf for an emergency release to receive medical care. Court documents obtained by XXL stated that "the defendant will, if permitted to be placed in the hospital setting, pay for his care, pay for officers to monitor him and be subject to 24-hour house arrest." A judge reportedly denied Melly's request for outside medical treatment. The outlet claims that a judge said the rapper has to request medical treatment from the Broward County's Sheriff's Office, if necessary.

YNW Melly announced on April 2 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail," the statement reads. "He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please."

Melly is among several other rappers who have also contracted the disease including Scarface, Slim Thug and Fred The Godson.

XXL has reached out to a rep for YNW Melly for comment.