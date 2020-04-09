Families of YNW Melly’s Alleged Victims Don’t Want Rapper Released From Prison Despite Coronavirus Diagnosis

YNW Melly is pushing for an emergency medical release from jail amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the families of the alleged victims he's accusing of murdering are firmly against his request.

According to TMZ, the families of Christopher Thomas Jr. (a.k.a. YNW Juvy) and Anthony Williams (a.k.a. YNW Sakchaser) have vocalized their disapproval of the request Melly made on Monday (April 6), seeking an early release from Broward County Jail due to his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

In court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (April 9), attorney John M. Phillips, who represents YNW Juvy's family, filed a motion today in response to the Florida rapper's plea to be released.

"A civil suit will soon be filed against a host of Defendants, including Mr. Demons (a.k.a. Melly)," the statement reads. "However, we are choosing to be the first firm to elect to pursue all of the victim's rights under Marsy's Law, an Amendment to the Florida Constitution voted in by voters in 2018. We know of no other firm in Florida which as sought to use Marsy's law to its fullest benefit and are proud Christopher Thomas's family will be the first. We will seek to attend and be heard at depositions, advocate for victims at each step and make sure justice is fair, firm and full."

TMZ reports that YNW Sakchaser's family agrees, saying that YNW Melly does not deserve to be released.

Steinger, Greene & Feiner, the law firm representing YNW Sakchaser's family, told the publication, "While our firm and the family of Anthony Williams’ sympathize with anyone affected by COVID-19, we do not believe this justifies pretrial release. He needs to remain in custody until a jury decides his fate."

Bradford Cohen, the attorney for Melly, told XXL that the rapper's motion is for medical care at a hospital that is "equipped to deal with covid19 until he recovers." Cohen added that he hasn't seen the objections the families of his client's alleged victims have made.

YNW Melly was charged in February 2019 for the shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. In a statement released on Twitter on Feb. 13, 2019, Miramar, Fla.'s police department accused Melly and his friend YNW Bortlen, born Cortlen Henry, of staging the scene of the crime to look as though it was a drive-by shooting.

XXL has reached out to Steinger, Greene & Feiner, as well as Melly's attorney for a statement.