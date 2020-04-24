Travis Scott’s Virtual Concert Breaks Fortnite Record With 12.3 Million Viewers

Travis Scott's virtual Fortnite concert took the game to new heights.

On Thursday (April 23), it was announced that the Astroworld rapper's experimental concert within the game had over 12 million participants. The overwhelming number is thanks in part to the many La Flame fans who were waiting for him to drop his new song "The Scotts."

Fortnite revealed the news of the players tuned in with a tweet, which reads, "Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!."

The rapper's accomplishment is no small feat. The previous record-holder was electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello, who had 10.7 million virtual attendees during his concert last year. This means Travis helped the online video game score more than 1.6 million new viewers.

Yesterday's show was one of many that the 27-year-old rapper has scheduled in the coming days. The performance for the European Union's event went live today (April 24) at 10 a.m. ET, while the concert for Asia and Oceania is on Saturday (April 25) at midnight. There will be another showing for the European Union on Saturday as well at 11 a.m. ET. And lastly, a final show for the Americas will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

During La Flame's initial experimental performance, Scott dropped a new track titled "The Scotts" with Kid Cudi in conjunction with Fortnite. The Travis Scott and Kid Cudi collaboration is produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat, with co-production by Travis Scott and Mike Dean.

"We see the hype outside, right from the house (Uh)/Took it straight from outside (Yeah), straight to the couch," Travis croons at the beginning of the track. "We put the mic outside (Yeah, ah), air that shit out (Mm)/You lettin' The Scotts outside (Yeah), we runnin' the scouts (Mm)."

With the song and the record-breaking show combined, Travis Scott is having one heck of a week.