Travis Scott Announces Fortnite Performance, to Premiere New Song

Travis Scott and Fortnite have teamed up to give fans a one-of-a-kind experience, and some new music.

In an announcement made on Monday (April 20), La Flame, his crew Cactus Jack and Fortnite are launching a virtual performance and will premiere a new song. The performance, titled Astronomical, will take place on Thursday (April 23) at 7 p.m. ET within the actual game. Fortnite's waiting room will open for players 30 minutes before the experimental performance is scheduled to kick off. And as an extra bonus, those who attend the event will receive an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two free loading screens.

There will be multiple showings of the virtual concert, catering to Travis Scott's fans around the globe. The show for the Americas is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, the European Union's event will launch on Friday (April 24) at 10 a.m. ET and the concert for Asia and Oceania is on Saturday (April 25) at 12 a.m. ET. There will be another showing for the European Union on Saturday as well at 11 a.m. ET and the Americas will be on the same day at 6 p.m. ET.

Although there are few details surrounding the song La Flame will be debuting within the game, limited edition formats of the record will be made available on shop.travisscott.com.

On Tuesday (April 21), the Houston rapper will join the Fortnite Icon Series, which will allow "players to get his exclusive outfits and emotes as well as unlocking other pieces by completing challenges."

This is the first music from Travis Scott and his crew Cactus Jack since they released their compilation album, Jack Boys, back in December 2019. The group consists of La Flame, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and artist/DJ Chase B. Jack Boys featured seven tracks and guest appearances from Young Thug, Offset, Quavo and more.

