Slim Thug Donates Hand Sanitizer to Police and Bus Drivers After Testing Positive

After testing positive for the coronavirus, Slim Thug is giving back to essential workers.

On Wednesday (April 8), the Houston rapper and his team, along with his "Swanananana" collaborator Baby Bash, donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the METRO police department and bus drivers in Houston.

"I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time," Slim Thug told ABC13. "They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going."

The rappers plan to donate an additional 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer by April 15. Thug and his team are also providing health care workers with the disinfectant through the rest of the month.

The Houston native's donation comes after he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 24. In a video posted on the rapper's Instagram page, Slim Thug explained that despite his efforts to stay safe, he had contacted the virus.

"As careful as I've been, self-quarantining, staying home–I might have did... Went got something to eat or something or did some stuff like that," he began. "Simple stuff like that, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck had mask, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so. Y'all gotta take this stuff serious."

The "Welcome 2 Houston" rapper said in a video uploaded to Instagram on Sunday (April 5) that he feels "better" after revealing his diagnosis.

Slim Thug is among artists like, Scarface, YNW Melly, Fred The Godson and DJ Webstar, who tested positive for the potentially fatal virus.