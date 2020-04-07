Shoreline Mafia Associate Mac P Dawg Shot and Killed: Report

Shoreline Mafia associate rapper Mac P Dawg was reportedly shot and killed in Los Angeles on Monday night (April 6).

The news of Mac's death spread throughout social media, with the music industry, fans and friends sharing his passing. "Nah bro. Not P Dawg... RIP bro," Rosecrans Vic tweeted last night.

Shoreline Mafia member Fenix Flexin paid tribute to his longtime friend Mac shortly after his death. "Speechless bro love u always , macpforever," he wrote in a Instagram post.

The rapper also tweeted, "Shit was supposed to turn out hella different no cap smh , shit ain’t been the same Nd never will." He memorialized Mac on his Instagram story as well.

Ohgeesy of Shoreline Mafia shared a photo with the late rapper on his IG, writing, "LUV U FOREVER JOSHYWORLD."

Master Kato of Shoreline honored Mac P Dawg as well. "OTX PRESIDENT LOVE U," he wrote in an Instagram post.

The Los Angeles artist's reported death comes hours after Fenix Flexin announced that he is leaving the group after their next album. "Got nun but love for my niggas Nd what we’ve accomplished but this new album will be my last with shoreline as a group . Moving foward w my individual career Nd visions for myself Nd where I wanna be," he said on Twitter.

Mac P Dawg was known in the Los Angeles rap scene for records like "Let Me Know" with Ohgeesy. The late rapper also made waves with his songs "One the Go," "Salt Shaker" and "Savages."

During an interview on About That Time With Noah Rubin, Mac P Dawg revealed that he met Ohgeesy when working at an IPIC theater in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. "That was my first job," the rapper said. "Ohgeesy actually gave me that job. He was working there with Fenix, too."

Mac also spoke on how he began building a bond with Shoreline Mafia member Ohgeesy through bombing (graffiti) in Los Angeles.

"He was from the West Hollywood side I was from the East Hollywood side," Mac explained. "And like, at the beginning there were certain like, crews that didn't get along with each other, but our crews were always cool with each other. So, it was like, we was allowed on that side and we was cool. They was allowed to come on that side and we was good then we pretty much made our own crew."

XXL has reached out to reps for Shoreline Mafia for a comment and contacted the LAPD, who could not confirm Mac P Dawg's death as of press time.