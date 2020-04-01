RIP21 Trends on Twitter Honoring Late Football Player and Confuses 21 Savage Fans

21 Savage fans were a bit nervous on Twitter after noticing that the rapper was trending.

On Wednesday (April 1), the "A Lot" rapper's fans were taken by surprise when the hashtag #RIP21 began trending on Twitter. Fans immediately began asking questions, fearing that something might have happened to 21, but actually, the hashtag was in honor of NFL player Sean Taylor, who would have turned 37 years old on Wednesday.

One fan wrote on Twitter, "I see #RIP21 and automatically thought y'all were talking about 21 Savage."

Fortunately for rap fans, the 21 in question does not pertain to 21 Savage. The football community is celebrating the late NFL player's birthday. Taylor played for the Washington Redskins in 2007, prior to being shot inside his Miami-area home.

Fans shared their relief via Twitter after realizing that 21 Savage was alive and unharmed. This widespread panic comes after supporters of the ATL-bred rapper suggested he might have coronavirus after he was feeling under the weather.

Some of the tweets with the #RIP21 hashtag wished Taylor a happy birthday. However, a majority of the comments were about 21 Savage.

Early last week, 21 Savage found himself in a war with Young Chop. The 26-year-old rapper-producer fired verbal shots at the "A Lot" rapper saying, "I state facts. Yeah, I'm saying niggas' names. Yeah, 21, all y'all niggas some bitches. What's up? On God," Chop starts. "And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell the people that. We live in the same fucking area. We go to the same Walmart, nigga. What's up, nigga. Let the people know that."

21 later responded to Chop's insults claiming he had lost his mind. "Make sure y'all go get his tape when it drop cuz he need da clout and pray for him cuz he done lost his mind, 21 said.

Young Chop has since responded to 21's comments on Instagram.