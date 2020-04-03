Rappers Are Starting to Look Pretty Hairy During Quarantine

The life of a hip-hop star can be pretty luxurious. However, when it comes to maintaining a fresh haircut or neatly trimmed beard during a nationwide quarantine, celebrities can have just as much trouble as anyone else.

Baby-faced rapper Lil Pump has been spotted with a beard over the last few months. However, on Thursday (April 2), Pump posted a picture on Instagram that looks as though he hasn’t trimmed his beard in a while.

Jeezy has been sporting a new look as well. On Wednesday (April 1), the Atlanta rapper used his Instagram account to share a motivational speech directed toward medical professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic head-on. In the video, the Atlanta rapper has more facial hair than fans are used to.

The Snowman was joined by Diddy in the excessive facial hair club, as seen in a video the Bad Boy CEO posted to social media motivating the people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. Over the next few days I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers,” said an unshaven Brother Love in his Instagram post.

50 Cent poked fun at Puff Daddy, as well as comedian and movie star, Kevin Hart and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 2), claiming that their extra facial hair is aging them. “Man where the fuck is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL,” wrote 50.

It's possible that these rappers' new looks could be due to quarantine and social distancing. Either way, take a look at Diddy, Quavo, Jeezy, Lil Pump, Kid Cudi, who has been teasing new music and other hip-hop stars who have been letting their hair grow during the pandemic.