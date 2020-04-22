Pop Smoke’s Stolen Vehicle Charge Dismissed

Federal charges against the late Pop Smoke have been dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, the late rapper, born Bashar Jackson, had charges of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle dismissed by an Eastern New York district judge on Tuesday (April 21).

The charges stem from Pop Smoke's arrest at JFK airport back in January after he returned from Paris Fashion Week. In the initial police report, an unnamed man claimed he lent his 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith to the Brooklyn rapper in November of 2019 for a music video, which was being filmed in Los Angeles. The man claims the agreement with Pop was that the artist would use the car that night and return it the next day. The owner of the vehicle did not charge the rapper to rent the car because he would be receiving backstage passes for a future show in exchange.

The unnamed man also claimed that not only did Pop Smoke fail to return the car, but when he tracked the vehicle using his GPS, he allegedly discovered that the rapper was in Arizona. The owner reported the car stolen and a month later, he claims Pop uploaded a picture of the car to Instagram with New York tagged as his location.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2020, in an apparent home invasion. The rapper was supposedly staying at a home in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A. when several men broke into the home on the property, firing numerous shots at the rapper. Pop was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was 20 years old.

The investigation into Pop's murder is ongoing.