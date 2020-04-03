Playboi Carti has been released from jail after being arrested yesterday.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the rapper, who was born Jordan Carter, was released Friday morning (April 3) following his arrest on drug and gun charges on Thursday (April 2). The AJC reports that Carti was initially stopped by Clayton County police for an expired tag on his Lamborghini.

Authorities reportedly found three guns, 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone while searching the vehicle. Another man, Jaylan Tucker, was also reportedly arrested. Tucker is still in custody.

Clayton County's jail records show that Carti was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and displaying an invalid decal on his license plate. The Sheriff's Office initially said that the rapper was arrested on drug and gun charges. However, he has not been officially charged with gun possession.

Prior to reports claiming that Carti had been released, his fans began writing "Free Carti" on social media. Gunner Stahl, a photographer and friend of the rapper, said that Carti had already been released from custody.

"Carti is at home , let's stop the "free"stuff thanks :)," Gunner said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

This isn't Carti's first run-in with the law. In 2018, the rapper was accused of attacking a tour bus driver and trashing the bus in Scotland at a motorway service station.

In 2017, Carti was arrested at LAX for domestic battery after he allegedly pushed a woman, grabbed her backpack and forced her into an Uber.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Carti and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for comment.