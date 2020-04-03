Playboi Carti Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

UPDATE:

Playboi Carti has been released from jail. See the details here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Playboi Carti is behind bars after being arrested yesterday.

According to a news release the Clayton County Sheriff's Office published on Friday (April 3), the rapper, born Jordan Carter, was arrested on gun and drug charges on Thursday. Deputies in Georgia's Clayton County stopped the rapper in his Lamborghini after they noticed an expired tag. While searching his vehicle, they reportedly found three guns, 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone. A man named Jaylon Tucker was also arrested.

Clayton County Jail records indicate that Carti was hit with charges of marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and displaying an invalid decal on his license plate. Initially, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office initially said that the rapper was arrested on drug and gun charges.

While fans are shouting, "Free Carti," Gunner Stahl, a photographer who's friends with Carti, says the rapper has already been released from jail.

"Carti is at home , let's stop the "free"stuff thanks :)," Gunner wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

@gunnersellwhite via Twitter

This is not the first time Carti has been in legal trouble. In January of 2019, the rapper was convicted of trashing a tour bus and punching its driver in Scotland in February of 2018. He was ordered to pay $1,030 for assault and another $386 for reportedly damaging one of the driver's windows.

Back in July of 2017, the Carti was arrested for domestic battery after he was seen in a shoving match with a woman and grabbing her by the backpack and forcing her into an Uber at Los Angeles International Airport. He was released on $20,000 bond the next day, and the next month, the charges were dropped.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Carti as well as the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for comment.