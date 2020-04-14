Playboi Carti Tells Cop He’d F@!k His Daughter During Arrest

UPDATE (April 17):

According to documents obtained by XXL on Friday (April 17), Playboi Carti was arrested after a Clayton County police deputy located a bag containing a "green leafy substance (suspected marijuana)" in the pocket of the rapper's shirt. The officer also searched the vehicle and found a black Glock handgun, a FN Five-seven pistol and a Kel-Tec PMR-30 pistol. The report states that in the car's passenger floorboard was a blue and white bag, which contained "approximately 10 bags of green leafy substance (suspected marijuana)," three white pills identified as oxycodone, two blue and red pill, which were said to be Tylenol with codeine, four-and-a-half white bars of Xanax and a bottle of promethazine with codeine.

The report also confirmed that Carti told the officer that he would "fuck" his daughter. However, the rapper was referring to himself when he told the deputy that he has a "hot wife."

A friend of Carti's, Jaylan Tucker, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of Xanax, three counts of possession of a firearm and possession of codeine.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Playboi Carti reportedly had some harsh words for one of the officers at the scene during his arrest in Atlanta over a week ago.

On April 2, Carti, born Jordan Carter, was arrested by Clayton County police on drug and gun charges. According to TMZ, an officer claims that the 23-year-old Atlanta rapper told him that he would "f**k my daughter." In the report, the cop also alleges that Carti said he has "a hot wife."

The officer went on to give details about the incident, stating that after asking Carti to get out of his car, the Die Lit rapper reportedly told the officer to "take him to jail" and that he "didn't even care anymore."

Playboi Carti was initially stopped by police for expired tags on his Lamborghini. While authorities searched his vehicle, they reportedly found three guns, 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone.

According to Clayton County's jail records, Carti was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and displaying an invalid decal on his license plate. A friend of Carti's who was also in the vehicle was arrested for the harder drug and gun possession charges. Carti was released the following morning on April 3.

This isn't the first time the rapper has found himself in legal trouble. Last February, Playboi Carti was convicted of trashing a tour bus and punching its driver in Scotland. He was ordered to pay $1,030 for the assault and $386 for reportedly damaging one of the bus driver’s windows.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Carti and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for comment.