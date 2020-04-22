Nick Cannon Thinks Eminem Knows Better Than to Say Anything About Him Now

Nick Cannon is not afraid to match Eminem's energy.

In a new interview with Billboard on Tuesday (April 21), Nick spoke about his ongoing beef with Em, and his reluctance to back down from any diss thrown his way.

"He keeps bringing it up for decades." He began. "I'm one of those cats that matches energy. I don't do it—I overdo it. Even in high school, I was a little guy, but if you made fun of me, I was gonna make fun of you, your mama, and that's the same energy of Wild 'N Out,"

The 39-year-old media mogul went on to explain how his beef with Slim Shady has never impacted his view on the rapper's contributions to hip-hop.

"It was a month of social commentary, but if you've ever heard me speak on this matter, I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I'm gonna keep talking back."

Eminem's beef with Nick dates back to 2008, when Em dissed Cannon and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, on "Bagpipes From Baghdad."

On the second verse, Em raps, "Nick Cannon, you prick, I wish you luck with the fuckin' whore/Every minute there's a sucker born, snuck up on Malachi/Made the muthafucka suck on a shuck of corn."

Eminem's one song led to tweets, diss tracks and foul comments being traded between the three of them over the past 12 years. Even before Eminem and Nick Cannon started beefing, the ill feelings seemingly date all the way back to Em's own complex relationship with Mariah Carey when the two were rumored to be dating in the 2001s.

Most recently, Nick Cannon insisted that the beef between himself and Em got too intense for the Shady Records co-founder in an interview with Miami's 99 Jamz radio station.