Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. Mixtape Is Now on Streaming Services

Mac Miller's mixtape K.I.D.S. has been made available for streaming.

The 2010 mixtape, which stands for Kickin' Incredibly Dope Shit, hit digital streaming platforms on Wednesday (April 29).

Initially released by Rostrum Records in August 2010 on DatPiff, the fourth mixtape by Miller features tracks like, "Nikes On My Feet" and "Kool-Aid & Frozen Pizza." The aforementioned songs helped skyrocket Miller's career and confirmed the Pittsburgh rapper's future in hip-hop.

However, "Traffic in the Sky" and "La La La," which were originally included on the tracklist in 2010, have been left off the project this time around.

The mixtape's move to streaming services comes three months after the original release of Circles, the first posthumous album since the rapper's death in 2018. The 12-song effort includes the lead single, "Good News," a track that was accompanied by a video featuring animated images of Miller performing in the studio alongside robots, flowers and more.

According to songwriter-composer Jon Brion, who produced most of the tracks on Circles, the album was actually meant to be a part of a trilogy.

“He (Mac) had this whole aquatic theme that came out of something we’d talked about when he was working on Swimming,” he told The New York Times in an interview. “I’d noticed he mentioned water a few times in the lyrics, and then that grew into all these discussions about water and what it sounds like that became kind of a running joke.”

Two months after the release of the late rapper's sixth studio album, the Grammy-nominated rapper's estate released a deluxe version of the LP with two new tracks titled "Right" and "Floating."

Listen to Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. below.