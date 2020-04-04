Lil Wayne Teases “Something Special” Coming Real Soon

Lil Wayne has something up his sleeve, which could be revealed to the world in the near future.

On Friday (April 3), Tunechi hopped on Instagram to tease fans with a new announcement. Weezy kept his message short and sweet.

"Got somethin special komin real soon!" he captioned two photos of himself sitting on a couch rocking Ugg boots. "Yall stay safe and healthy out there !! - Socially distant Tune," he added.

With little details to go on, fans began to speculate in the comment section what the "something special" could be. Some thought Tha Carter 6 is on the way while others think a new mixtape is more probable.

A couple weeks ago, 2 Chainz announced the sequel to his ColleGrove joint album with Wayne would be dropping this year.

Last month, Juelz Santana's manager, Twin, announced Juelz and Wayne would finally be dropping their long-awaited I Can't Feel My Face joint project this year. The project was first announced over a decade ago, but never materialized.

“We do have a whole 25 songs that we are about to go through and pick through, we already spoke to Wayne," Twin said. "Him, [Cortez Bryant] and everybody’s on board. So we are gonna put that out within the next six months.”

Wayne already put out a full-length album this year in The Funeral, which dropped back in January. The 24-song release featured guest appearances from XXXTentacion, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, The-Dream and more, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's charting tracks helped push Wayne in front of Elvis Presley on the list of most top 40 Billboard hits.