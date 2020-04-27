Lil Baby Claims He Told His Label to Give Him $5 Million or He’s Switching to Hustling

UPDATE (April 27):

On Monday afternoon (April 27), Lil Baby hopped on his Instagram story and set the record straight about comments he made on his recent Instagram Live, in which the rapper claimed he told his label to give him $5 million or he was going to hustle.

"Tell theese people it was a joke !!! How many 5ms we done ran up. ohhhh okkkk," Baby said, mentioning Quality Control Music's CEO, Pierre “P” Thomas. P shared Lil Baby's post on his Instagram page with a caption that said, "Too Many Times Idiots. Y’all MF’s Love A Story. “My Turn” Deluxe Come Out Friday. Go Run That Up."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Baby has put a price on what it would take for him to switch up his career path amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live that began circulating on Monday (April 27), the Atlanta rapper claims he told his label to give him a few millions or he's going back to hustling. "’Cause, I told my label, they need to give me $5 million or I’m going to hustle, fuck it," he said. "Shit, I can’t be sittin’ in no house. I get money. Give me $5 million or I’m doing what I do."

Lil Baby later added, "I know my label care about me. They don't want me out got damn, doin’ no bullshit, so they gon’ fuck with me." The Atlanta native is signed to Quality Control Music and its' parent company Motown/Capitol, but did not specify which he was referring to.

Baby also clarified that hustling didn't necessarily mean selling drugs. "Nah, I don't gotta sell no drugs. You know, I just, hustle. Ain't gotta be no drugs, just somethin’," he said.

Elsewhere during the IG Live, the rapper shared his thoughts on virtual shows, saying he isn't particularly fond of them. "I think that shit corny, man," he began. "I ain't gon’ lie. I damn near just save my money, man. 'Fore it get to debt. I don't think I could look good doing no virtual show."

Although Lil Baby might not be performing for his fans virtually, the QC artist is still dropping new music with accompanying videos for his fans. On Friday (April 24), Baby released a visual for his track, "All In," which is expected to appear on the deluxe edition of his My Turn album. The forthcoming effort has six new songs and is due out on May 1. Lil Baby's initial release of My Turn came out back in February.