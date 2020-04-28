Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang Apparel Makes Toilet Paper and Puts “NBA” on It

Following the back-and-forth between Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Black's Sniper Gang apparel appears to have launched a new essential product aimed at YoungBoy.

On Monday (April 27), Sniper Gang affiliate JackBoy announced that SG has created their own line of toilet paper with "NBA" written on it. The Florida native displayed the product, which is stored in a red and blue box that reads "NBA," while on Instagram Live.

In the video, the 22-year-old rapper boasts about the new SG product. "SG so real we made toilet paper for y'all, know what I'm saying? SG toilet paper," JackBoy says. "SG so real we made toilet paper for y'all to wipe yo' ass with the shit. SG so real we made toilet paper for y'all, man. We gotta send out that corona kit. Wipe your ass with the shit, man. SG so real we got toilet paper for y'all."

The Sniper Gang's diss towards the Baton Rouge, La. rapper stems from a social media exchange between Kodak and YoungBoy after NBA's girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather, stabbed the alleged mother of one of the YoungBoy's children. Kodak later accused NBA of cooperating with the police.

"The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL. They ain't Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy. Dam Lil Bra Don't Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don't Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I'm Locked Up, But This Shit Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Shit YOU'LL TELL SOMETHING," read a caption on Kodak's IG page.

YoungBoy later responded to Kodak via Instagram, claiming he was ignoring the beef. "I ain't never paid attention to no nigga," he began. "Especially from no muthafuckin' cell, nigga. What the fuck that nigga watching me for? Then, what the nigga say? A nigga say I cooperated. ’Bout what, you stupid bitch? ’Bout my wife?"

JackBoy then inserted himself in the beef, accusing NBA of not taking care of his crew. "Get dude out them fucking Nikes, man. All your homeboys broke as a bitch. You ain't giving your niggas no money, man," JackBoy said. "Get out them fucking Nikes. You ain't giving your niggas no money. You ol' hoes ass nigga. All you niggas hoes. We don't play basketball, we in the NFL, bitch."

This is just the latest in the brewing beef between Kodak Black, his Sniper Gang affiliate JackBoy and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.