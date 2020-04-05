Kodak Black may be behind bars but he's still ruffling feathers in the free world.

After starting beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again by insinuating he is a snitch, the Project Baby is continuing to taunt the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer. On Sunday (April 5), Kodak made a new post on Instagram where he accuses NBA YoungBoy of being his clone and biting his style.

In a series of photos, Kodak gives examples of NBA doing something similar as him, whether it be rapping, dancing or holding up the same hand sign.

"You My Youngest Boy, You Really Wanna Be Like Me Jit Da Proof Is In Da Pudding," Kodak captioned the photos. "I Love U Tho Son-Son I Think About U Everyday..I Like How Ya Manager Dem BackTrack To Fix Da Snitching Shit On The Blogs Doe Kuz Dat Cooperation Shit Make Da FAM Look Bad But It’s Ok Son-Son Daddy Ain’t Mad At U, It Ain’t Nothing."

This comes just a day after Kodak called YoungBoy out when a blog reported the Still Flexin, Still Steppin rapper was "fully cooperating with authorities" following a stabbing at the rapper's Houston home on Saturday (April 4).

"The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL," Kodak questioned on Instagram. "They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy . Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I’m Locked Up, But This Shit Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Shit YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING."

YoungBoy fired back at Kodak prompting Kodak's Sniper Gang artist JackBoy to get involved.

The saga continues.