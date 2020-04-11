Kid Cudi Previews First New Song in Two Years “Leader of the Delinquents”: Listen

It looks like Kid Cudi SZN is coming sooner than later.

On Friday (April 10), Cudder joined the fun on Instagram Live along with Jaden Smith. While interacting with fans, Cudi shared a snippet of a new song called "Leader of the Delinquents," which he said he would drop if people were feeling it.

"Hello friends, this is Cudder again/Gotta smack 'em with some shit before world ends," Cudi raps on the mid-tempo track. "Same old denims, worn for days/I been home makin' jams and many wonderful waves/I've see in wonderful shades/Peekin' at the shadows of the new landscape/I've been trapped up in my mind, I've been trying to escape."

It looks like fans were loving the cut and Cudi's return.

"@KidCudi your live was dope ! can’t wait for you to drop more heat," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Ahh so soon u have no idea," the rapper responded.

In another video, he teased "exciting things" that will be fully revealed soon.

“A lot of exciting things coming up soon... in the next couple weeks, actually," Cudi told fans. "So... stay tuned. A lot of awesome shit.”

Earlier this month, Cudi teased new music for the first time in a while.

He is currently prepping his highly anticipated new album, Entergalactic, which is slated to drop this year. The new project is expected to be accompanied by a new Netflix series.

"Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced," Cudi posted on Twitter last summer about the project. "I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!"

This will be his first solo album since Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin' in 2016.