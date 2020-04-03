Kanye West wants what he wants.

On Thursday (April 2), Kanye made his way to McDonald's to grab a bite to eat amid the coronavirus pandemic, a crisis that has led to states like New York and California issuing stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the virus. According to TMZ, this has been the first Yeezy sighting since California issued its stay-at-home orders.

Kanye's visit to Mickey D's rubbed some people the wrong way. After the photo of Kanye with the McDonald's items hit the web, folks on Twitter began calling out the rapper.

“@kanyewest If you’re going to be a selfish asshat and go outside, don’t waste that trip on @McDonalds hit up @ChefGreeny,” wrote one Twitter user.

While some people are trying to call Kanye out, the rapper has reportedly done his part to help those in need during this global pandemic, which has seen over 1 million people test positive for the virus. Late last month, 'Ye reportedly donated to Los Angeles and Chicago charities to help feed children and the elderly.

Celebs have found different ways of passing time during this global crisis. The likes of Quavo, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Future and DJ Khaled have dedicated resources to assist those in need during these uncertain times. Aside from monetary donations, hip-hop stars have also donated meals, masks, gloves, PPE kits and other items that have been helpful in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.