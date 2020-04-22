Juice Wrld’s Mom Launches Fund for Youth Struggling With Mental Health

The mother of the late Juice Wrld is honoring her son's legacy by helping youth who are struggling with their mental health.

On Wednesday (April 22), Carmela Wallace announced the launch of her Live Free 999 Fund, which will support "programs that help people find positive avenues to process their mental health challenges just like Jarad did with his music," as well as "programs that compassionately and successfully address addiction, anxiety, and depression."

Wallace said that she made the decision to start the charitable organization to help others, who might be combating issues similar to the ones her son faced prior to his untimely passing. "Young people around the world were truly touched by Jarad’s music because he spoke to issues and situations in his music that resonated with them so deeply," the statement reads. “I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression; we had many conversations about his challenges with these issues. I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him."

Juice Wrld's mom also shared her mission for the Live Free 999 Fund. "I made the decision upon his death that I was going to share his struggles with the world with the objective of helping others," she continued. "It is my desire to help those who are hurting by providing access to education, prevention and treatment for opioid and other forms of drug addiction. It is my hope that Live Free 999 will help people just as Jarad’s music has and will continue to touch lives for years to come.”

The Live Free 999 Fund will receive additional support from Grade A productions and Interscope Records, both of which Juice were signed to before his passing. The Chicago native spoke candidly about his battle with drug abuse. During a 2018 interview with Atlanta's Hot 107.9, the "Lucid Dreams" rapper admitted that he drank lean in sixth grade and took Percocet for the first time during his first year of high school.

Juice Wrld died on Dec. 8, 2019 after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. His death was ruled an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. He was 21 years old.

Visit the Entertainment Industry Foundation's website for more information.

