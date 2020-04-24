Last night marked two important moments in Juice Wrld's posthumous career: the release of an official posthumous single and the possibility that a Juice and J. Cole collaboration exists.

Juice's estate premiered the Nick Mira and Charlie Handsome-produced track "Righteous" at midnight last night (April 24), and with it arrived a new visual hinting at a Cole and Juice collab. In the Steve Cannon-directed music video, footage of Juice on tour and in the studio over the last two years is edited together to highlight the late rapper's tireless work ethic.

To the surprise of 999 and Dreamville fans, Cole appears with Juice in the studio during the visual. Is there a new Juice Wrld and J. Cole song on the way? Is it for the "Robbery" rapper's upcoming posthumous album? For J. Cole's solo project? Questions rap fans are asking since the video dropped.

This would mark the first collaboration between the two lauded artists. If the joint track does exist, it could land on Juice's third studio album, which was in the works before his tragic passing on Dec. 8, 2019. In the fall 2019 cover of XXL magazine, Juice discussed the vision for the new album, which he revealed would feature a collaboration with Young Thug and songs produced by the likes of Nick Mira and Metro Boomin. “It’s really just something that I’m feeling my way through,” Juice expressed of the album’s direction. “It’s always good to put thought into shit, but something’s gonna come more from like, a feeling and heart and the soul, less like the mind.”

Earlier this month, Lil Bibby, cofounder of Grade A Productions, the label Juice was signed to along with Interscope Records before his death, shared that Juice's new LP was "coming soon."

Watch Juice Wrld and J. Cole hit the studio at the 1:16-mark in the "Righteous" video below.